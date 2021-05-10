Group seeks safety improvements to north Mississippi highway

OXFORD, Miss. — Leaders in north Mississippi say they will ask Gov. Tate Reeves and lawmakers for help improving the safety along state Highway 7 that runs through their communities.

The Coalition for a Safer Seven is made up of county supervisors and mayors of cities in Benton, Grenada, Humphreys, Lafayette, Leflore, Marshall and Yalobusha counties.

Leaders met with a state transportation commissioner early this year. They say in a letter that coordination is needed to improve the 170 miles of the highway.

