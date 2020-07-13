Group seeks ideas for Mississippi flag without rebel emblem

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The public can submit proposals for a new Mississippi flag, using two requirements in a state law.
The designs cannot include the Confederate battle emblem, and they must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”
Mississippi recently retired the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate symbol that many see as racist.
A commission will design a new flag, and voters will be asked to approve it Nov. 3.
The state Department of Archives and History says Monday that it will collect flag proposals from the public until Aug. 13. It says designs should be simple and meaningful.
