MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A coalition of community leaders, activists, clergy, and others in Memphis is offering free brake light repairs this weekend to prevent police interactions with drivers.

DeCarcerate Memphis is hosting a brake light clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise and Fellowship Church at 3867 S. Germantown Road.

“Don’t put yourself in a position to be profiled; make sure your taillights are working!” said Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.

The brake light clinic is open to anyone. Organizers said drivers can pull up and have their brake lights replaced or repaired.

DeCarcerate Memphis is made up of concerned citizens who are focused on changing people’s definition of safety by shifting power and resources from punitive measures to community-led solutions.

DeCarcerate has not said how many brake lights they will be giving away.