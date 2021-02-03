Groove On-Demand ride share service coming to Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another ride share option called Groove On-Demand will soon be available in Downtown Memphis thanks to a partnership between MATA, the Downtown Memphis Commission and the Memphis Medical Districit Collaborative.

“Nearly three years ago, MATA was selected to receive free technical assistance to help develop mobility on-demand projects such as this one,” said Gary Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer at MATA. “The launch of Groove On-Demand is another opportunity for MATA to improve how people connect to their destinations using an on demand-response service that transports riders directly from their doorstep to their destination. Another great benefit of this service is that it will greatly improve transit service to people who live in density challenged neighborhoods.”

The service will work much like other ride sharing companies. Riders will be able to call for a ride using the mobile app, and can travel anywhere within the designated area weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for up to $1.25 a ride.

It is a shared ride service so it will place riders who are headed in the same direction in groups of three.

The aim of the service is to expand access to affordable public transportation, jobs, businesses and medical opportunities without the need for a personal car.

The Groove On-Demand app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Those without a smartphone can call (901) 763-8422 to book a ride.