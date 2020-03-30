Grocery delivery drivers threaten a strike over better pay and protective supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The people who work for a grocery delivery service are threatening to go on strike, claiming they are putting themselves at risk and not getting paid enough.

Drivers with Instacart threatened a national strike for better pay and protective gear like disinfectant and hand sanitizer. The workers say they have been asking the company for these supplies for weeks.

Instacart workers will make trips to various grocery stores to carry out orders customers make through the app. In Memphis, they go to stores like Kroger, Sprouts, Superlo, CVS and more.

The company said Sunday it would give the supplies to delivery drivers who request them and change settings so employees can earn higher and more consistent tips.

An Instacart spokesperson told WREG in part: “...As it relates to today’s actions, we’ve seen absolutely no impact to Instacart’s operations.” They also said their number of daily employees increased by 40% as more people signed on to work today

The Tennessee Grocers Association says safety is a priority for every employer since demand surges are happening across the country and the mid-south.

Over the weekend, WREG reported grocery store chains are having issues keeping up with demands and delivery trucks are seeing delays.

WREG reached out to the organizers of the nationwide strike to see how Monday went and if they will continue to fight if their demands have not been met. We are still waiting for a response.