MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People needing a COVID-19 vaccination could get a couple of tickets to a Memphis Grizzlies game by taking the shot.

The Shelby County Health Department says it is partnering with the Grizzlies to offer a pop-up vaccination event at the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum adjacent to the FedEx Forum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

The Grizzlies will give two free Terrace Level tickets to the first 100 people vaccinated for Monday’s game against San Antonio.

Anyone 5 years or older will be able to get a first, second or third or booster dose of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine.