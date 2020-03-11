Grizzlies taking precautions because of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The spread of the coronavirus has the world of sports on high-alert, and that includes the Memphis Grizzlies.

The organization has staff frequently cleaning FedExForum, adding hand sanitizing stations and posting tips in the bathroom on how to prevent infection.

“It’s just extra precaution, extra safety, extra care, just being careful,” Grizzlies fan Yulondria Lesure said.

But the NBA believes safety also means less access. It’s asking players to keep their distance from fans and limit the number of hands they shake and autographs they sign.

“You know, just trying to be careful, put our health first,” Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant said.

The league is monitoring the situation and is even considering holding games without fans.

“Some players agree, some players disagree,” Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson said. “I mean, it would be pretty funny to play without fans in the arena, but if it comes to that, and if it’s the best safety for us, then I guess it’s what we got to do.”

But every fan we talked with hopes the NBA doesn’t go to that extreme.

“Seems like overkill,” Kelly Byrne said.

“I hope they don’t because I’m a big fan. I don’t think that would be the issue,” Lesure said.

The NBA is talking with team owners Wednesday to discuss that possibility.