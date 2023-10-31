MEMPHIS – The struggles continue for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies now 0 and 4 to start a season for the first time since 2004 and, along with the Houston Rockets, the only winless teams in the NBA.

This after Monday night’s loss to the unbeaten Dallas Mavericks in a game where Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Junior and Marcus Smart combined for 83 points. Everyone else… just 27 including a meager 13 points from the Grizzlies bench.

Of course, there was also the problem of Luka Doncic. The NBA’s leading scorer finishing with a 35-point triple double.

The Grizzlies did cut a 17 point Dallas lead down to just four in the fourth but again, couldn’t get over the hump.

“We’ve lost seven in a row, eight in a row. Never at the beginning of the season, so it doesn’t get as much publicity or get talked about nearly as much. We’ve always found a way to come out of it and be better because of it,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “Adversity, when in it, always seems like a bad thing. But once you get through it, you become stronger. We’re 0-4 but we got 78 games left. I mean, we might go 78 and 4, you know, who knows?”

“We’ve been there. In every game we play, we have been there so for us, is just keep going. Eventually that tide is going to turn,” said Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart. “We all know this is a make or miss league and a game of runs. So we’re going to make ours.”

Here’s hoping win number one comes Wednesday night when the Grizzlies open a three game road trip in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz.