MEMPHIS – Off to an 0-and-3 start and hit hard by injuries, it looks like the Memphis Grizzlies are ready to add reinforcements.

The Grizzlies are reportedly set to sign 13-year NBA veteran Bismack Biyombo to help replace starting center Steven Adams, who was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Biyombo, who played the last two seasons as a back-up in Phoenix, would give the Grizzlies some much needed help on the glass and is also adept at blocking shots. But Biyombo won’t be able to join the Beale Street Bears until Friday night’s game in Portland when the team receives a roster exemption after the first five games of Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension.

The Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.