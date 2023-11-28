MEMPHIS – While there has been very little to be excited about this year with the Grizzlies, 3 and 13 will do that to you, some good times could be just three weeks away.

That’s when Ja Morant is expected to make his return from that 25-game suspension.

The ramp up to that game against the New Orleans Pelicans game… has begun.

Morant, who has been a fixture at practice all season, ran with the first and second teams during Tuesday’s workout. While the team continues to keep its focus on the now, they’re also keeping an eye on when Morant returns to the court.

To hear Taylor Jenkins talk about it, Morant just can’t wait to return.

“Obviously, he’s frustrated like all of us. I mean, he’s got an ultimate care factor. He’s openly talked to his team about how he wishes he was out there for them and he wants to be out there for them,” Jenkins said. “I think he’s been phenomenal. His spirits have been good. He’s come in with the right mentality, working on his body, his game. He’s just been really consistent with his approach, every single day. As we’re getting, just a couple of weeks out, I think we got like maybe nine games or so left till he returns, trying to strike the right balance between the chemistry that we need in the short term but also building the chemistry for the long term.”

Xavier Tillman was also at practice Tuesday where he was a limited participant, though Tillman remains week to week with a knee issue. Luke Kennard’s bone bruise in his knee leaves him still two to three weeks away.