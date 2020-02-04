Grizzlies players don't hold back with Iguodala comments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A statement from Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks about the disrespect shown to the team from three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala and touched off flames Tuesday inside NBA Twitter.

“A guy that’s on our team but doesn’t wanna be on our team,” Brooks said after the team’s game versus Detroit on Monday. “I can’t wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what really Memphis is about.”

Dillon Brooks reacts to the Andre Iguodala situation just days before Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline. “A guy that’s on our team but doesn’t wanna be on our team. I can’t wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what really Memphis is about.” pic.twitter.com/KR6bGCgtpJ — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) February 4, 2020

A tweet about Brooks’ comments from point guard Ja Morant, who was named Rookie of the Month in the West for the third time this season Tuesday, only increased the scope of the controversy.

Morant didn’t stop there. Monday night and Tuesday morning, Morant continued to be active about the situation on Twitter, even liking a tweet simply saying, “F*** Iguodala.”

Iguodala, a 16-year NBA veteran, was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Grizzlies last off-season. His goal has been to be traded from the team from the moment he was traded to Memphis.

As Iguodala vocally desired to play the latter portion of his career for what he feels is a championship contender, he hasn’t suited up for the team at all and has stayed home with the Grizzlies paying his salary.

Meanwhile, the young Grizzlies are sitting at 8th in the Western Conference during what was supposed to be a slow rebuild. In what could be expected, Iguodala’s rejection of the Grizz is coming off as disrespect to a young team that feels in a position to make the playoffs.

Brooks and Morant’s comments were then noticed by superstar Stephen Curry, who posted on Instagram his support of his former teammate’s situation. Morant responded with a photo of Kevin Durant in a swipe at Curry.

didn’t say they wasn’t killers. didn’t say i wasn’t a fan of their game either .. but i’m a killer too 💯 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 4, 2020

Morant said he was a fan of Curry before coming into the league, but he wanted to stand up for Memphis and his teammates.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 2 p.m.

The Grizzlies have until the deadline to make a move with Iguodala, but don’t expect them to do him any favors, as the team is trying to get the best return possible for the NBA veteran and his large contract.