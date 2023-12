BARTLETT — She has a very familiar last name for basketball fans here in Memphis.

MacKenly Randolph, a 5-star forward in the Class of 2024, leading her Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers to a win over Bartlett in the Tournament of Champions showcase on Friday night with her famous father, Zach Randolph, one of many big names sitting courtside.

Randolph has reportedly narrowed her list of schools to Notre Dame, Louisville and Michigan State. The Spartans are her Dad’s alma mater.