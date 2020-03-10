Grizzlies, FedExForum take caution amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum officials are taking precautionary steps to prevent the coronavirus from impacting the team and people attending games.

The NBA is enforcing limitations on access to locker rooms. Only the players and essential personnel will have access to the room.

FedExForum staff is cleaning high traffic areas more frequently and increasing the number of hand sanitizing stations.

The NBA is directing players to avoid making contact with fans. This means no hand shaking, high fives or even autographs.

"It's just a tough time going on right now," Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson said. "We got to take precaution. We got to kind of keep to ourselves in a way. So, it kind of hurts in a sense. You know you want to interact with them. You want to let them know you care about them as much as they care about you."

League officials are scheduled to have a conference call with team owners on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. This includes the idea of having games without the fans in the stands.