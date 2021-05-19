Grizzlies defeat Spurs in elimination game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was plenty of excitement at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night with the Grizzlies taking a shot at the postseason.

Memphis prevailed with a 100-96 win over San Antonio. Fans were on the edge of their seats.

“Most time I come they win,” Edwin Banks said, “so, I try to bring them some luck.”

Memphis battled the San Antonio Spurs knowing that the Griz would have to win two elimination games in three days to secure the 8th and final spot in the NBA playoffs.

“It’s kind of like for NCAA basketball fans, it’s kind of the same thing, right?” Nick Montgomery said, “You got to win to stay in.”

The forum allowed 40 percent capacity or roughly 7,000 fans. All fans were required to wear masks.

“I was hoping for a full thing but 7,000 will work I guess,” Smith said.

The Grizzlies will now play either the Warriors or Lakers on Friday to get into the playoffs.