MEMPHIS – It was the only semi-bright spot to Ja Morant’s 25 game suspension.

It forced a Grizzlies team to rely even more on their other two stars in Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Junior.

Now that Morant is back, this team’s big three are hoping to be problematic for the rest of the NBA.

Take the first two games of Morant’s return, wins in New Orleans and home against the Pacers. All three… Ja, Jaren and Dez… scored 20 or more points.

That has happened six times in their careers. The Grizzlies are 6 and 0 in those games.

“Having those guys alongside me who can pretty much go and score the ball at will, at different levels, it’s big time for us and I feel like it makes us tougher to guard,” Morant said. “You have to worry about three guys who can go score 30 or 40 a night. It just makes us better.”

“Things are flowing when you got a guy like Jaren who can post up, knock down threes, iso. Ja is obviously one of the best players in the league and then I’m continuing to round my game as well,” Bane said. “I feel like we got multiple ways that we can attack.”

Just imagine what this team will look like when Marcus Smart returns.

The hope was Smart would be ready to go Saturday in Atlanta but Smart is still listed as doubtful with that injured foot suffered back in mid-November.