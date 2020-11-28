Grizzlies announce preseason schedule, playing against Minnesota, Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced their 2020-21 preseason schedule on Friday.
The preseason schedule consists of the Grizzlies playing a total of four games, twice on the road and twice at home. The Grizzlies will start the season off in Minneapolis, Minnesota, playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 12 and Dec. 14 at the Target Center.
Memphis will come back to the Bluff City and play host to the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19. Tip-off will be 7 p.m. (Central) for all four exhibition games.
The 2020-21 NBA regular season will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. The league will release that schedule in two segments.
