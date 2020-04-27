Greater Memphis Chamber connects jobs with people unemployed due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber is connecting hundreds of job seekers with work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The only thing that has been constant during the pandemic is change.

“The chamber business model is changing,” said Ernest Strickland, senior vice president of workforce and talent. “We have to be responsible to the current needs.”

To better meet the needs, the chamber recently launched a job postings tab on its website.

“We wanted to bridge that gap to ensure we minimized the time from a person being dislocated or displaced from their job to finding a new opportunity,” Strickland said.

Hundreds of employers have posted jobs looking for people of all skillsets. Because of coronavirus, most of the process is happening virtually, which is a new way of doing things that could permanently change the interview process.

“Technology is able to streamline some of the processes, and I believe hiring managers are going to rethink traditional ways on onboarding individuals,” Strickland said.

With thousands of people in Memphis alone applying for unemployment in the last month, the chamber is also including a skill assessment to help people having to start over possibly in a new career.

“Now is the time for individuals to take inventory of their current skills,” Strickland said. “You know change can be a beautiful thing as well.”

The chamber will host a free virtual conference Tuesday to help local businesses learn about resources and funding available to them during the crisis.