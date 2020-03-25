Great American Takeout brings business to struggling Mid-South restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of Mid-South restaurants are on life-support as dining is in no longer allowed, but some restaurants saw a surge in takeout orders Tuesday due to the Great American Takeout movement.

About 100 chain restaurants across the country were part of the all-day movement asking people to order takeout.

David Herbert said he is counting on new customers to keep his Wayback Burgers franchise afloat.

"We’re all hurting because of everything, all the things that had to be changed," Herbert said.

Wayback Burgers was one of several chains taking part in the Great American Takeout. They enticed customers not only with discounts on takeout orders, but also with reassurances.

"It is safe to come in," Herbert said. "We use strict, strict hygiene procedures. We sanitize all the door handles."

At Chicken Salad Chick next door, they’ll out come to you, and it won’t cost you any extra.

"Get your office folks together and order 10 to 12 orders, and just call us ahead of time, and we’ll bring it to you free of charge," said Fayaz Abdul at Chicken Salad Chick.

Some smaller businesses like Rizzo’s on South Main weren’t aware of Great American Takeout, but they too offered takeout, and they’ve definitely been benefiting from it.

The kitchen was abuzz Tuesday at Rizzo's, even if the tables were empty.

Craig Parrish, a regular customer, said he came by Tuesday to do his part to help the restaurant that’s already had to lay off eight of its workers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"You always count on your regulars, and we definitely can count on them now," Rizzo's chef Michael Patrick said.

Just because Tuesday was Great American Takeout day doesn’t mean you can’t pick up orders any other day as well.

The restaurants WREG spoke with plan to keep offering their deals, and Rizzo’s said they’ve even allowing people to sit and eat outside at tables sufficiently distanced from each other.