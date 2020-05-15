‘Grease Sing-A-Long’ is the word on CBS

Olivia Newton-John’s famous black leather jacket worn in the blockbuster film “Grease” and her Grease “Pink Ladies” jacket worn in the film are shown during a Julien’s Auctions press preview at Hard Rock Cafe in New York on October 16, 2019. – Over 500 of the most iconic film and television worn costumes, ensembles, gowns, personal items and accessories owned and used by the four-time Grammy award-winning singer/Hollywood film star and the proceeeds will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Tell me more, tell me more.

CBS has announced a “Grease Sing-A-Long” that will feature follow-along lyrics to all the songs during the film for viewers to join in the fun.

The 1978 movie musical with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John became both a cultural phenomenon and a classic, making the pair superstars.

The soundtrack boasts several unforgettable songs, including “Greased Lightnin’,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Summer Nights,” the Academy Award -nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Beauty School Drop Out” and, of course, the eponymous title track “Grease.”

The event is part of the network’s Sunday Night Movies, which features iconic films from the Paramount Pictures library.

“Grease Sing-A-Long” will air June 7 on the network and CBS All Access.