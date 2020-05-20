Grant will help Tennessee recruit hospital psychiatrists

U.S. one-hundred dollar currency banknotes pass through a money counting machine at a bank branch inside the FHB Commercial Bank Ltd, also known as FHB Kereskedelmi Bank Zrt, headquarters in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Hungary moved closer to regaining its investment grade status at Moody’s Investors Service after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government helped reduce the country’s debt load and kept the budget deficit in check. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has received $200,000 to recruit physicians to the state’s regional mental health hospitals.

According to a news release from the agency, the funding comes from the Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development, which is part of the Tennessee Hospital Association. It can be used for things like sign-on bonuses, relocation expenses and student loan repayment.

The state can use the funds to recruit psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners for its hospitals in Bolivar, Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville.

Department Commissioner Marie Williams says the extra funding will make the tough job of recruiting for those positions easier.