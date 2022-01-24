MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here’s a chance for small business owners in Whitehaven to help improve their business!

The Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation has announced the 2022 Small Business Exterior Improvement grant fund.

This grant program will allow the organization to match up to $5,000 to help businesses within certain target areas.

The organization’s executive director says the goal is to restore, rebrand, and revitalize commercial properties in Whitehaven.

Renovations for the properties includes door and window replacements, sidewalk repairs, new signages and more.

There is an information meeting happening on Zoom on Monday at 6 p.m. where you can get more information.

You can also read more about the organization on their website.