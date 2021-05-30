Grandmother says 15-month-old has died after battling injuries from fiery crash in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The grandmother of 15-month-old Haizley confirms the toddler has died after battling injuries from a fiery crash in Knoxville that occurred on May 19.

Previously, the Knoxville Police Department reported all three victims — two men ages 25 and 24 and a 15-month old girl — were initially transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following the crash.

The car carrying four people total occurred on Buffat Mill Road near Spring Hill Road where the vehicle burst into flames.

One of the men and the young girl were transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.