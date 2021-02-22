Grandmother presses for answers in case of toddler’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother is hoping for closure now after her two-year old grandson died.

We initially told you about the sad case back in December, but the family says they’re still waiting for answers. Memphis Police have called the case a homicide.

The family of 2-year-old Kingston Amir Young are grateful to have videos of the toddler laughing and playing.

“Kingston! I love you! I love you!’ Camelia Parker, his grandmother, said. “He was so outgoing.”

Parker says he was just entering the stage of life where he could identify colors, and he starting to form sentences.

“You ask him how old he was, and he would say two,” Parker said.

But the bright little boy lost his life on December 1. Memphis Police said they got the call to the Germantown Falls apartment where they found the toddler was unresponsive, and he was declared dead at the apartment.

Investigators later learned little Kingston suffered multiple internal injuries.

“We had a beautiful two years with him,” Parker said. She said Kingston was staying with his mother and her boyfriend when he died.

“My son, which is Kingston’s father, he’s constantly saying that he can’t sleep at night,” Parker said. “I have not cried this much. Never.”

Now nearly three months after his death the family wants answers.

Parker says they’re unsure what the holdup is. She says initially they were told COVID-19 had to do with the court issues.

“They was telling us they were doing an extensive autopsy on his body and an arrest should be made by the end of December. Then it was an arrest should be made by mid-January. Then we spoke to them again, an arrest should be made by Valentines Day,” Parker said.

“That’s all we’re asking for. That someone be held accountable. He’s two years old, he was innocent. He had his whole life ahead of him,” she said.

We reached out to Memphis Police about the case. A spokesperson told us they had nothing additional Monday.