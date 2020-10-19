Grand Jury indicts teen in firefighter’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Grand Jury indicted a 19-year-old man in the August shooting death of an off-duty Memphis firefighter in the parking lot of a Whitehaven apartment complex.

Delvone Williams was indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Back on Aug 16., police were called to the 4100 block of Eastwind Drive in the Hillcrest Apartments where they found Courtney Anderson in the parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound.

Williams was developed as a suspect and was arrested about a week later.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Stephanie Johnson of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 2 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 9 and in Criminal Court Division 2.