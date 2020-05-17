Graceland to reopen after closing due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley’s Graceland will be reopening on Thursday after closing its doors to guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, Graceland staff has been working to reconfigure all operations including tours, retail and restaurants in order to meet social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines.

Mansion tours have been reduced to 25% capacity, giving guests a new experience on the tour.

During the reopening phase, restaurant capacities will be reduced to 50% and outdoor patio seating will also be available.

In addition, all staff will be required to wear a mask, temperatures checks will be happening for both guests and staff, six feet social distancing markers have been placed throughout the property, the facility has improved sanitization procedures and switched over to touchless payment options

You can find more information on Graceland’s COVID-19 policies here.