MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graceland, the Memphis mansion owned by Elvis Presley, is named the most popular museum in America, according to a study of museums.

Researchers at Airport Parking Reservations looked into online reviews of museums and examined the number of positive conversations surrounding each museum in the United States.

The King of Rock and Roll’s estate took the number one spot. APR says the mansion has received over 1.2 million total online reviews, with 19.5% of conversations being positive.

Elvis bought the home in March of 1957 and paid $102,500 for it, according to Graceland’s official website. When purchased, it was only 10,266 square feet, but now that number is 17,552.

About 600,000 people visitors tour Graceland yearly. To schedule your visit, click here.

Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib at Graceland.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, also known as The Met, ranked second after Graceland. It had a total of 781,558 reviews with an 18.5 positive score.

At number three is The Art Institute of Chicago in Illinois. It had 219,608 reviews with a 12.5 positive score.

Below is a list of the top 10 most searched museums in Tennessee in order:

Graceland (Memphis)

Dollywood (Pigeon Forge)

The Parthenon (Nashville)

Jack Daniel’s Distillery (Lynchburg)

Knoxville Museum of Art (Knoxville)

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Nashville)

National Civil Rights Museum (Memphis)

Tennessee Aquarium (Chattanooga)

Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum (Memphis)

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage (Nashville)