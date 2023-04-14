LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Educator Commitment Signing Day at the Arkansas Capitol was marked by the governor offering encouragement to those entering the field.

The day is for students to sign a commitment to pursue a career as an educator.

After being introduced as “The Education Governor” by Arkansas Sec. of Education Jacob Oliva, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke about the importance of teachers in shaping the future.

“I know I would not be standing here today if I did not have teachers who gave me confidence, teachers who believed in me, and occasionally a teacher or two who put me in my place and told me I had a lot more to learn,” she said.

“Teachers have a real-world impact on their students,” Sanders said. “As a parent, I get to see the impact that the teachers in my kids’ lives have every single day.”

Sanders was followed by 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Jessica Saum who also encouraged those entering the teaching profession.

“You will learn to give grace, more than you knew you had, to yourself, the students you serve, and the families who are trusting you with their most prized possessions,” she said.

During her remarks, the governor spoke about the impact of the recently signed into law Arkansas LEARNS Act for raising teacher pay.

The governor has spent this week signing legislation, including a tax cut bill, recreation and tourism bills and measures regarding social media regulations and prison sentencing reform.