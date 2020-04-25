Governor Lee, Dr. Piercey to join News 2 for statewide town hall meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join WKRN’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall meeting will be televised live at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 on WKRN News 2. It will also be broadcast live on WREG in Memphis, WATE in Knoxville, WJHL in Johnson City, WJKT in Jackson, and WRCB in Chattanooga.

The program will include questions from viewers around the state, as Tennessee marks its first week of economic reopening since “safer at home” restrictions were put into place. The program will also stream live on each station’s website.

Governor Lee and Dr. Piercey have been at the forefront of shaping Tennessee’s guidelines and approach to handling the coronavirus threat, as health, safety, and the economy hang in the balance.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 24 Bedford 150 Benton 6 Bledsoe 586 Blount 53 Bradley 41 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 16 Carter 10 Cheatham 36 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 31 Crockett 7 Cumberland 66 Davidson 2,136 Decatur 4 DeKalb 11 Dickson 64 Dyer 31 Fayette 51 Fentress 4 Franklin 29 Gibson 35 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 41 Grundy 28 Hamblen 14 Hamilton 140 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 29 Haywood 17 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 40 Houston 4 Humphreys 9 Jackson 7 Jefferson 17 Johnson 2 Knox 210 Lake 48 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 25 Macon 37 Madison 99 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 38 McMinn 10 McNairy 11 Meigs 5 Monroe 12 Montgomery 134 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 6 Putnam 106 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 127 Rutherford 387 Scott 11 Sequatchie 4 Sevier 42 Shelby 2,086 Smith 19 Stewart 6 Sullivan 48 Sumner 584 Tipton 91 Trousdale 47 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 5 Washington 49 Wayne 2 Weakley 16 White 4 Williamson 381 Wilson 199 Residents of other states/countries 307 Pending 48 Total Cases – as of (4/25/20) 9,189

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 22 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 8 Sevier 1 Shelby 43 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 34 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 3 Out of state 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/25/20) 178

