Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson announces additional 1,066 confirmed, 199 probable COVID-19 cases

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during a meeting with cabinet secretaries at the Department of Corrections Thursday afternoon there are an additional 1,066 confirmed and 199 probable COVID-19 cases.

Secretary Preston w/ Dept. of Commerce says unemployment is currently at 7.4%. Also noted that we were at 3.4% before the pandemic.

Governor Hutchinson said Thursday’s meeting was the first in-person cabinet meeting since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the meeting, Secretary Mike Preston with Department of Commerce said unemployment is currently at 7.4%. Preston noted the state’s unemployment rate before the pandemic was 3.4%.

“We are headed in the right direction but still have a lot of work to get there,” Preston said.

