Governor Hutchinson to hold a press conference on Arkansas’s rising COVID-19 cases

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will hold a news conference on the state’s rising COVID-19 case numbers at 2:30pm.

On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a new closing time for all businesses in Arkansas licensed to sell or that allow consumption of alcohol as concerns over a renewed COVID-19 surge continues.

The new directive orders bars, restaurants and private clubs with “on-premise” permits to close by 11 p.m. starting Friday. The new order runs through January 3.

According to the Department of Health’s website, there have been over 139,000 total COVID-19 cases and close to 2,300 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.