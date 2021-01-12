Governor Hutchinson to give State of the State Address to Arkansas General Assembly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Hutchinson on Tuesday gave his State of the State Address before the General Assembly at the State Capitol today.

Hutchinson opened his address by reminding senators and legislators exactly where we are at in this moment. With it being 11 months since the Pandemic began in the country.

Hutchinson condemned the actions of those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol last week saying that they attacked the foundation of our governmental principals.

“We saw a mob attack the heart of our democracy and they must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” The governor said. “It’s ok to be passionate, but passion must not cloud our common sense. When the election is over, we must come together.”

Gov. Hutchinson then told legislators that he expects them to meet the challenge of the moment and to give healthcare workers the tools to defeat the coronavirus. He praised their role in response to the pandemic, saying that it is the state’s first responsibility to act on the healthcare emergency.

The governor added, “I expect you all to vote on funding for vaccine implementation. We need health department infrastructure, we need more testing, and help for public schools.”

Hutchinson reminded everyone that the current emergency rules are still in place until February 11 and he is hoping that legislators will extend that when the time comes.

He then spoke of how law enforcement must have the highest standards, tools, and funding, while also increasing accountability and oversight.

Hutchinson said another priority is rewarding our teachers who are out there every day educating young minds. The state has also raised teacher pay and has become a leader in computer science education.

“I support another round of increased pay for teachers,” Hutchinson said. “I want to raise it by $2,000 over the next two years. Because of our measured approach and private sector growth, we’ve been able to fully fund K through 12, and higher education.”

On the fiscal side of his message, he pointed out that the state has have moved $800 million from the government’s checkbook directly to Arkansans in need. The state has also invested $86.8 million in the Rural Connect grant program and equalized online sales in the same way as they have small business, which he calls the lifeblood of our communities.

The governor also said that the state has an unallocated fund of over $200 million, which has beat forecast by over $300 million.

Hutchinson also addressed Hate Crimes legislation by reading letters that he has received.

“The main objection I hear is that it gives more protections to certain groups,” he said. “This law will apply equally, if your Hispanic, Caucasian, African-American, it applies equally no matter what.”

He said that polls currently show that Arkansans support the passage of this type of legislation.

Applause was heard from a good portion of the legislators as he announced that the state is the number one pro-life state in the nation.

The governor also asked for reducing the sales tax on used cars from $4,000 to $10,000, while also asking new residence to pay a 4.9% tax rate, pointing out that Arkansas ranked 10th in states that people are moving to.

Hutchinson ended his address by reaching out to the lawmakers to always know that he is present when they want to reach out and share ideas, by saying “My door is open to you.”

