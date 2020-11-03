Governor Hutchinson announces that COVID-19 now ranks as the third leading cause of death in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Currently, COVID-19 ranks as the 3rd leading cause of death behind cancer, and heart attacks.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon there are 878 new and p[probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. That number comes from a combination of 520 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 358 probable cases, with 18 deaths announced from confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations have declined by 21, with 10% of all occupied beds being COVID patients, 26% of all ICU beds are COVID patients, and 31% of people who are on ventilators are COVID patients.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said the top four counties with newly-announced cases are Benton (97), Washington (77), Pulaski (66) and Craighead (38).

Gov. Hutchinson gave emphasis to his winter strategy, which is to “block and tackle” the issues facing us in the pandemic. He states that the strategy is to layer the efforts of social distancing, following the mask mandate, and to get a flu shot.

The state’s focus is to continue testing more than six percent of the population in our state each month, compliance checks, the marketing campaign (to remind people the importance of layering efforts), the state’s vaccine distribution plan when it comes available, and to not grow weary in the process.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said people need to consider traveling to see families during the holiday season because they are seeing a lot of transmissions within families.

During a brief Q&A, Governor Hutchinson confirmed that he has been briefed by the health department and the contracted companies concerning contact tracing. and was told the answer is “Yes” when he asked if they can handle 1,000 cases per day.

