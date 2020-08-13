Governor Hutchinson announces release of Healthy School Guide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson released a support guide for teachers and parents titled, “Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School Guide.”

The guide includes important phone numbers, healthy habits to encourage to students, steps to a healthy school day and much more.

“It is prepared as latest scientific advice and best practices to help school officials, educators and families plan for in-person learning,” Governor Hutchinson says.

Dr. Cam Patterson with UAMS says the document will be a living document that will be revised and updated as more information and resources become available.

For more information on the reopening of schools, visit the Arkansas Ready for Learning page for more resources for school districts.