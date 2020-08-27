LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday afternoon that he has issued an emergency declaration in anticipation of flooding and damages likely to occur during Hurricane Laura.
Governor Hutchinson said with the emergency declaration, he is allocating $250,000 from emergency floods to help with the preparation.
The governor said his is expecting sustained high winds, flooding as well as downed trees and powerlines.
Hutchinson said in preparation, search and rescue teams are on standby and the Emergency Operations Center has been activated. This means the Emergency Operations Center is acting on two current emergencies.
LATEST POSTS:
- National Guard activated after downtown Minneapolis unrest
- Damage mounts as Hurricane Laura slams into the Gulf Coast
- Governor Hutchinson announces emergency declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Laura
- Democratic lawmakers say RNC filled with ethics violations
- WATCH LIVE: Laura weakens to Category 3 storm after making landfall, ‘catastrophic’ storm surge continues