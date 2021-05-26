Governor Hutchinson announces 50% of Arkansas adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that 50% of Arkansas adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is according to the Centers for Disease of Control and Prevention.

On May 4, the governor announced the goal to have 50% of Arkansans eligible for the vaccine receive at least one shot within 90 days.

It was also noted during the briefing that Arkansas is still behind the national average.

Hutchinson also said there will be vaccine clinics in three state parks this weekend: DeGray Lake Resort State Park, Mississippi River State Park and Petit Jean State Park. The governor said those who receive a vaccine at a state park can be entered to win two nights of lodging at any Arkansas state park.

The governor announced the other vaccine incentives coming June 1, include a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off and a gift certificate for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. According to the governor, any Arkansan vaccinated from May 25 on can redeem their vaccination card at a local Arkansas Department of Health Unit for either the lottery ticket or AGFC gift card.

“This totals $2 million that we are devoting to this incentive plan,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said the incentives may be increased if it’s popular.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there were 329 new cases and four virus-related deaths reported Tuesday.

Department of Health officials noted there were 9,378 vaccine doses given Monday.

There are 882,508 Arkansans fully immunized and 239,837 partially immunized as of Tuesday, according to ADH.