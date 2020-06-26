Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s ‘Safe Return’ order

TUPELO, MS – NOVEMBER 01: Mississippi Lieutenant Governor and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves speaks to reporters before appearing with President Donald Trump at a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Trump is campaigning in Mississippi ahead of state elections where Reeves is in a close race with Democrat Jim Hood. (Photo by Brandon Dill/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Tate Reeves has extended Mississippi’s Safe Return order as the number of coronavirus cases rises in the state.

Reeves signed a new executive order to extend social distancing guidelines and restrictions until Monday, July 6, at 8 a.m.

Mississippi is currently reporting 25,066 cases and 1,022 deaths. State health officials say 550 new cases and six new deaths were reported Friday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Reeves met with Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and other state health experts before signing the order.

“The threat is far from over. Extending our Safe Return order will give us much-needed time to assess this rapidly-changing situation and adapt our response to slow the spread,” Reeves said in a statement. “We’re taking every step possible at the state-level to protect public health, but we can’t do it alone.”

