Gov. Tate Reeves announces disaster assistance for counties affected by tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves has announced that disaster assistance will be available for northwest Mississippi counties hit by severe weather and tornadoes in January.

According to a release from Gov. Reeve's office, Gov. Reeves sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration requesting a disaster declaration to make loans available to those who were impacted by the storms on January 10 - 11 of this year.

The declaration covers DeSoto, Marshall, Tate and Tunica counties.

"Working with the U.S. Small Business Administration, I am committed to helping Mississippi families, businesses, and communities get back on their feet whenever disaster strikes,” said Gov. Reeves.

Applicants can apply at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

Businesses and residents can also get more information by calling 1-800-659-2955 or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, you can call 1-800-877-8339.

The deadline for filing for physical property damage is April 6, 2020. The deadline to file for economic injury is November 6, 2020.