LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other state officials led a moment of silence Friday to remember the lives lost in last week’s tornadoes.

Sanders was joined by state legislators and other elected officials on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol.

Devastating tornadoes ripped through Pulaski and Cross Counties, killing at least one in North Little Rock and at least four in Wynne last Friday. Officials confirmed that there were at least five tornadoes that touched down in Arkansas during the storms.

The state has come together to help those affected by the deadly storms. The governor released a one-stop website that includes federal, state and local resources for families affected across Arkansas.