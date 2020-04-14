Gov. Reeves says Mississippi school buildings closed for remainder of semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Tuesday that all school buildings in the state will remain closed for the rest of the current semester.

Gov. Reeves said that decision does not mean school is canceled, and schools will continue with online and distance learning.

Gov. Reeves said he is asking all school systems in the state to turn in their distance learning plans for the state. He also asked all school systems to prepare a plan for summer and fall schooling,

On Tuesday, Mississippi’s coronavirus cases were at 3,087.

