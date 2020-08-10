Gov. Reeves gives Mississippi coronavirus updates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSISSIPPI — Gov. Tate Reeves is set to provide updates Monday afternoon about Mississippi’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Reeves’ briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.

Mississippi reported a total of 67,649 total cases and 1,912 deaths on Monday.

Share this story

Latest News

More News