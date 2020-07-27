Gov. Reeves gives coronavirus updates for Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI — Governor Tate Reeves is set to provide another daily coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon.
Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases passed 52,000 total over the weekend.
Gov. Reeves’ briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.
