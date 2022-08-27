MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency declaration for the state of Mississippi in anticipation of the Pearl River flooding.

In a press release, the Governor’s Office said that flooding is expected to crest at about 36 feet on Monday, August 29.

“My administration, including MEMA (Mississippi Emergency Management Authority), is monitoring this situation closely, and actively working to respond as quickly as possible to ongoing developments with the flooding,” Governor Reeves said. “Recognizing the critical nature of this situation, and in consideration of the health and safety of local residents, I have proclaimed a State of Emergency in the areas that have been affected by or may be affected by the severe thunderstorms and flooding.”

MEMA has deployed over 126,000 sandbags while preparing for floods. If any Mississippi resident wants to get more sandbags, reach out to your county or city officials.

In addition, the Governor’s Office said search and rescue teams are on standby and prepared to respond to local emergencies.

MEMA has also deployed drones to monitor the Pearl River’s water levels. The state said these drones will allow up to date and accurate information on local flooding.

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, the Jackson Police Training Academy on 3000 Saint Charles St in Jackson, MS is available. It is open and operated by the American Red Cross.

For more information, visit MEMA’s website.

For more Weather information, you can visit the Jackson, MS branch of National Weather Service.