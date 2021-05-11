Gov. Reeves cautions against panic buying amid gas shortage fears

BATESVILLE, Miss. – Gov. Tate Reeves is anticipating Mississippi won’t have any major supply issues due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but he said that could change if drivers panic buy fuel.

Speaking in Batesville Tuesday to tout the local economy, Reeves said that Mississippi gets less than 30 percent of its fuel from the pipeline, which has been shut down since Friday because of a cyber attack.

“You’re gonna see some individual gas stations that have challenges getting it because if 70 percent comes from other sources that means between 25 and 30 percent comes from that particular source,” said Reeves.

Gas stations in Batesville and Southaven appeared busy Tuesday afternoon, but WREG crews didn’t come across any that had run out of gas.

Reeves urged people to consume only the gas they regularly would since a rash of panic buying could trigger a price increase and cause gas stations to run out.

“If there is panic buying and people get out of control with that then it could lead to some supply issues in our state,” Reeves said.