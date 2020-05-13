Gov. Lee wants to give federal relief money to businesses that were ordered to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new plan proposed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee would put businesses on the front line for federal relief money.

The proposal is part of the effort to help businesses across the state, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starr Cheshier owns Blitz45 Fitness in East Memphis and the facility was closed for nearly two months.

The business recently reopened but Cheshier says he’s lost nearly 40% of his customers and is in desperate need of relief funding.

“I think that’s definitely a necessity for small businesses to survive,” Cheshier said.

Gov. Lee’s plan cannot happen without permission from the federal government because the he wants to use $2.4 billion dollars that was meant for local governments and state agencies to use as they deal with COVID-19.

State Senator Raumesh Akbari is part of Gov. Lee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, which wants to use a chunk of those federal dollars to help businesses that were forced to close.

“We’re demanding flexibility,” Sen. Akbari said. “We’re talking about the mom and pops. The places that might not have been able to benefit from PPP or might not have gotten these other funds or don’t have these mass reserves. I represent District 29 which includes: Beale Street, downtown Memphis, the Graceland area and Cooper-Young… You just see businesses have been decimated. Small businesses that have been in our community for decades.”

Cheshier says he might have to close for good if business doesn’t pick up.

“So, we’re here and we’re hoping for the best,” he said.

His fingers are crossed. He hopes the governor’s plan works.