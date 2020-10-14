Gov. Lee to quarantine after Executive Security Detail member tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A member of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Security Detail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office released a statement saying Lee is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19 but out of an abundance of caution, he is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice.

The statement adds Governor’s Office protocol requires the use of masks and social distancing and no staff are believed to be positive at this time.

Lee’s in-person briefing Wednesday afternoon was canceled. The governor instead provided an update to reporters by phone this with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

Today, a member of my Executive Security Detail tested positive for COVID-19.



I am feeling well and have tested negative for COVID-19, but out of an abundance of caution, I am quarantining at home with Maria until further notice. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 14, 2020

On Tuesday, Lee attended a barbecue with members of the Tennessee Senate before attending a Department of Energy event in Oak Ridge later in the day.

First Lady, Maria Lee, visited two schools in Manchester on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters by phone Wednesday afternoon, Lee said Maria would be getting tested soon as well.