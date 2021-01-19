Gov. Lee to give State of the State speech Feb. 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is slated to give his third annual State of the State speech on Feb. 8.
The first-term governor has entered his third year in office with fellow Republicans maintaining supermajorities in the House and Senate during the November elections.
Lee has called a special session starting Tuesday that will feature various education proposals aimed at bolstering student learning setbacks suffered because of time spent outside physical classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.