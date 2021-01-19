Gov. Lee to give State of the State speech Feb. 8

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020 file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee says his administration has begun working with the transition team of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Lee’s remarks Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 marked the first time the governor has acknowledged that Biden will be the next president. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is slated to give his third annual State of the State speech on Feb. 8.

The first-term governor has entered his third year in office with fellow Republicans maintaining supermajorities in the House and Senate during the November elections.

Lee has called a special session starting Tuesday that will feature various education proposals aimed at bolstering student learning setbacks suffered because of time spent outside physical classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.