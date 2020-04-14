Gov. Lee plans to open state next month; local leaders say it will be a process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Governor of Tennessee wants to reopen the state next month but local leaders say it will not be a quick process for Memphis and Shelby County.

Gov. Bill Lee announced an economic recovery group to help Tennessee reopen next Month.

Shelby County leaders say the process will take time.

"I do think that at some point we will talk seriously about what this next phase looks like but I think it’ll be a particular approach that applies to Shelby County," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

Memphis leaders say it will not be an easy or quick decision.

"That will not be a light switch," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said. "It'll be a progressive opening up and expanding more businesses into essential category and or with some additional restrictions."

These types of conversations are happening across the country but leaders are making sure they are taking measures to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

"In the coming days, you’ll see us come together as a team to see what reopening might look like. We are looking at the data. We are looking at what triggers would give us the ability to reopen," McGowen said.

Mayor Harris says he and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland are working with Gov. Lee, offering feedback about plans to reopen.

The governor did say the reopening would happen in phases with new guidelines that vary by industry.

State representatives say it is important to be cautious with this process, noting every county is facing different problems.

"Most of us want to open up the state as soon as we possibly can," Memphis Representative Antonio Parkinson said. "...I also believe we should ensure that we are keeping life and people being able to live at the forefront of everything we think about when it comes to trying to reopen the state."