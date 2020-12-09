Gov. Lee in talks about possibly holding special session, according to Lt. Gov. McNally

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee has been in talks with leaders about possibly holding a special session on education and the issues schools are having during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Lee’s Office says, “The Governor is weighing a number of options to ensure that students and educators have the resources and supports they need to succeed in the most challenging school year in Tennessee’s history. We’ll continue to work with the General Assembly to chart the most appropriate path forward on this critical issue.”

State Representative Jason Zachary says, “If Governor Lee does call a special session at some point in the next 60-90 days to focus on these important issues related to education, he has my full support.”

State Representative Gloria Johnson says, “It’s frustrating to me as myself and several of my colleagues tried to address this in March and June and the GOP legislators shot down our education funding amendments in the budget.”

We will update you as soon as anything is confirmed and scheduled.