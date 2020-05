MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee returns to the Bluff City Monday to see the city and county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Lee is set to visit a COVID-19 testing site along with the alternate care facility at the former Commercial Appeal building on Union Avenue.

The media had a chance to tour the Commercial Appeal building as well.

This story will be updated with the governor’s remarks and details on the hospital facility.

A representative with the Army Corps of engineers takes media on a tour of the COVID alternative care site in Memphis on Monday.









