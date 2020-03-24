Gov. Lee announces statewide changes to fight pandemic

Gov. Bill Lee announces 410 new jobs at a Memphis facility on Friday. as Shelby Cunty Mayor Lee Harris looks on.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Governor of Tennessee is making some statewide changes to help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an e-mail sent out Tuesday, Lee is mobilizing the National Guard to help with testing. 250 personnel, including 150 medical personnel, are getting ready to help 35 remote testing facilities in rural parts of the state.

Lee also extended the statewide school closure to April 24, 2020. The Department of Education is now partnering with PBS to offer instructional content on television while students are out of the classroom.

The filing deadline for taxes has been pushed back to July 15, 2020. Taxpayers have until then to file returns and make any payments, including quarterly payments originally due in April.

The issuing of REAL IDs has been suspended until May 18, 2020 after the federal government waived the deadline for people to get the REAL ID.

Emissions testing and requirements have been waived through May 18, as well.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency petition with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission, asking to utilities to not disconnect services due to non-payment during the state of emergency.

Gov. Lee also directed the Department of Commerce and Insurance to guide insurance providers requesting as much flexibility as possible for employers and individuals during this crisis.

Right now, Tennessee health officials are reporting 667 cases across the state with 135 of those cases being in Shelby County.